First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 323,762 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Kraft Heinz worth $158,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $276,159,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 75.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,694,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,645.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,880,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after buying an additional 1,772,581 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.4% during the second quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 4,884,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,056,000 after buying an additional 1,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,392.94. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,578. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.