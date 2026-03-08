Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,604,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target upgrades from Jefferies and Oppenheimer lift longer‑term outlooks — Jefferies raised its target to $825 and Oppenheimer to $817, both keeping buy/outperform views, signaling near‑20% upside versus current levels. Jefferies Adjusts Price Target

Analyst price‑target upgrades from Jefferies and Oppenheimer lift longer‑term outlooks — Jefferies raised its target to $825 and Oppenheimer to $817, both keeping buy/outperform views, signaling near‑20% upside versus current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Caterpillar beat revenue and EPS expectations in its last report (strong margins and revenue growth), which underpins analyst bullishness and medium‑term earnings expectations. Analyst Upgrade Coverage

Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Caterpillar beat revenue and EPS expectations in its last report (strong margins and revenue growth), which underpins analyst bullishness and medium‑term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Joseph Creed sold 2,500 shares (filed with the SEC), a small reduction in insider holdings that may be interpreted as routine liquidity rather than a signal of deteriorating fundamentals. SEC Filing

CEO Joseph Creed sold 2,500 shares (filed with the SEC), a small reduction in insider holdings that may be interpreted as routine liquidity rather than a signal of deteriorating fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Positive PR and brand buzz from a viral AI image and Caterpillar’s real pickup concept give the company free publicity and may support equipment‑brand equity, but have limited immediate revenue impact. Caterpillar Built a Yellow Pickup

Positive PR and brand buzz from a viral AI image and Caterpillar’s real pickup concept give the company free publicity and may support equipment‑brand equity, but have limited immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Large intraday losses in CAT helped drive sharp Dow declines and reflect heavy profit‑taking and macro risk sentiment; that market stress is the main reason the stock is down today. Dow Falls Coverage

Large intraday losses in CAT helped drive sharp Dow declines and reflect heavy profit‑taking and macro risk sentiment; that market stress is the main reason the stock is down today. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary on valuation labels Caterpillar as a high‑quality but highly valued cyclical, which could amplify downside if macro or industrial demand weakens. Valuation Critique

Critical commentary on valuation labels Caterpillar as a high‑quality but highly valued cyclical, which could amplify downside if macro or industrial demand weakens. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage noting the stock’s day‑over‑day dip highlights short‑term momentum weakness and heavier intraday volume, contributing to negative price action. Why CAT Dipped

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $724.81.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $681.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $317.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

