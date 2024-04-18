Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after buying an additional 172,577 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $278.65 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

