Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 268.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,811,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,628,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,093,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after buying an additional 92,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $573,000.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

