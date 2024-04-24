Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kellanova alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $4,254,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,782,821.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,632,748 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.