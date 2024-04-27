Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 34,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,433,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 132,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 145,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

