Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15.

JSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.25. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

