GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Block by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Block by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 113,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho raised their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

