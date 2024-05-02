Signaturefd LLC Purchases 747 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,181.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 36.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

