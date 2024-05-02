Signaturefd LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 149,093 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

