Construction Partners (ROAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Construction Partners has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Construction Partners Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ROAD stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $58.65.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
