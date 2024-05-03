Cwm LLC Acquires 926 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SCZ opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.