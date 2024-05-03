Cwm LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Several research firms have commented on HR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

NYSE HR opened at $14.56 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

