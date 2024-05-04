Choreo LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.0 %

S&P Global stock opened at $425.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.75. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.