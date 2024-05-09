Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.32

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.32 and traded as high as C$10.83. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Big Banc Split Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.51 million and a P/E ratio of 57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.32.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 415.79%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

