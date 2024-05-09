Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

