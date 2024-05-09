Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 171.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $131.75 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $136.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 over the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

