Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,978 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Centrus Energy worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:LEU opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

