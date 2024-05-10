Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.31, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

