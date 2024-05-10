Amalgamated Bank Has $3.29 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coty alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.