Amalgamated Bank Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,144,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 145.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after buying an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 637,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after acquiring an additional 244,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,455,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $331.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

