Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

