HC Wainwright Comments on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after buying an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,278,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

