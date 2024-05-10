Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCB opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $56.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

