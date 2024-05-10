Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Penns Woods Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 3,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the purchase, the president now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,305 shares of company stock worth $110,608 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.