Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Repligen worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Repligen alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 659.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.