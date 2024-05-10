Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AR)

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

AR opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,280 shares of company stock worth $26,212,305. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

