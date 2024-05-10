Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Astrana Health, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astrana Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Astrana Health stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Astrana Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

