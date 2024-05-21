Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Dennis M. Weibling Buys 37,921 Shares

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling purchased 37,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,881.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDYN opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.27.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 74.87% and a negative net margin of 1,390.02%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

