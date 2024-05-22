Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 217,796 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $105,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Twilio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 203.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Twilio by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Twilio by 50.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Price Performance
Twilio stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
