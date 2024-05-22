The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells 31,412 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Koryl sold 31,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,988,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RealReal stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 153.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 133,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

