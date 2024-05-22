The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells 31,412 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Koryl sold 31,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,988,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RealReal stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
