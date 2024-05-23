Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 162 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The company has a market cap of £335.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 122.20 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.80 ($2.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.07.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 59,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £102,585.54 ($130,383.25). Insiders own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

