Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. Northland Capmk lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 31.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $142.18 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

