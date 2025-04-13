Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,035,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $217.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

