Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $13.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $8.56 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

