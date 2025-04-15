Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,241.25 ($82.29).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($83.07) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,343 ($57.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,024.50 ($53.07) and a one year high of GBX 5,854 ($77.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,753.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,872.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($66.93), for a total value of £31,521.96 ($41,563.77). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,820 ($63.55) per share, with a total value of £24,871.20 ($32,794.30). 14.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.