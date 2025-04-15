Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,241.25 ($82.29).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($83.07) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group
In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($66.93), for a total value of £31,521.96 ($41,563.77). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,820 ($63.55) per share, with a total value of £24,871.20 ($32,794.30). 14.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Rio Tinto Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.