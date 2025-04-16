Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price objective on Fluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Fluent Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 64.75% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216,877 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

