Q1 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity Lowered by Zacks Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $84.52 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after buying an additional 125,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,522,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,154,000 after buying an additional 224,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

