Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple FY2026 Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $7.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $196.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 32,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

