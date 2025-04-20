DocuSign’s (DOCU) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOCU. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24. DocuSign has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 7.0% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in DocuSign by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

