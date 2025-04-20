Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading 12.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.21). Approximately 894,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.60).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.89) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,251 ($16.63).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 947.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,041.14.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current year.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

