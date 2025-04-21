XTX Topco Ltd Invests $458,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 826.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,668. The trade was a 78.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,445,901. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

