GrafTech International (EAF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.
GrafTech International Trading Up 4.7 %
NYSE:EAF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
