GrafTech International (EAF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

GrafTech International Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:EAF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.