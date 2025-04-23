TriNet Group (TNET) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $319.36 million for the quarter. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNET opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $130.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,975.12. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

