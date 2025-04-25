Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – April 23rd

Get alerts:

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares of companies that are engaged in the research, development, or commercialization of quantum computing technologies. These companies may be involved in creating quantum hardware, developing quantum software, or exploring new applications for quantum technology, making their stock potentially subject to high volatility and significant growth prospects as the technology evolves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,370,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,879,646. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,470,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,820,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.88. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

