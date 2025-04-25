Stephens Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $132.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

WTFC stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,042.20. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,911,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $163,767,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,613,000 after acquiring an additional 337,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.