TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 122,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

