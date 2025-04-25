What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Allstate Q1 Earnings?

Get Allstate alerts:

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

NYSE:ALL opened at $194.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.49. Allstate has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $212.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

