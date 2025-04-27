Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day moving average is $207.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.