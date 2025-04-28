Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $4.50 Billion Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,514,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 146,732 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 486.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,500,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.